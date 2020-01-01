Flex Perpetuals (FDX) トケノミクス
Flex Perpetuals (FDX) 情報
Flex Perpetuals is a decentralized perpetual derivatives exchange built on the Base chain, designed to revolutionize trading within the DeFi ecosystem. It offers traders the ability to engage in perpetual contracts with high leverage, up to 1000x, without the need for KYC, ensuring privacy and accessibility. The platform stands out with features like gasless trading, which eliminates transaction fees, cross-margin collateral management for efficient capital use, and multi-asset collateral support, enhancing trading flexibility. Flex Perpetuals focuses on providing a user-friendly, secure, and transparent trading environment, leveraging partnerships with entities like Aerodrome, Chain-link, and Pyth for liquidity and price accuracy. The project aims to democratize market making by allowing all investors to participate in liquidity provision through the Flex Liquidity Pool (FLP), where they can earn significant yields from trading fees. Additionally, Flex Perpetuals introduces innovative tokenomics with $FDX as its governance and revenue share token, offering community incentives and fostering a sustainable ecosystem. The initiative is geared towards creating a vibrant community with ongoing engagement through contests and governance participation, ensuring continuous innovation and growth in the DeFi trading space. It's for traders, built by traders. Beginner to expert, everyone can have a great time with the Flex ecosystem. It has a vision to make the base trading smooth and user-friendly. There will be educational content by the Flex team in the future.
Flex Perpetuals (FDX) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Flex Perpetuals (FDX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Flex Perpetuals (FDX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Flex Perpetuals (FDX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される FDX トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
FDX トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
FDX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、FDX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
FDX 価格予測
FDX の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の FDX 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
