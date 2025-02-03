First bitcoin kid 価格(TPU)
First bitcoin kid（TPU）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00120399 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.20M USD です。TPU から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な First bitcoin kid 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.21M USD
です- First bitcoin kid 1日内の価格変動率は +44.16%
です- 循環供給量は 999.98M USD です
MEXCで TPU から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TPU 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の First bitcoin kid から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00036879 です。
過去30日間における First bitcoin kid から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における First bitcoin kid から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における First bitcoin kid から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00036879
|+44.16%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
First bitcoin kid の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-12.92%
+44.16%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
This kid posted a YouTube video about Bitcoin in 2011 when he was 12yrs old and BTC price was only $8.00!!! For the past 13yrs that video went unnoticed... Now some solana degens unearthed this historic video and etched it into the blockchain as a memecoin... The *First Bitcoin Kid (TPU)* project is an innovative initiative aimed at educating and empowering the younger generation about cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and financial literacy. The project's name, "First Bitcoin Kid," symbolizes the idea of introducing children and teenagers to the world of digital assets and teaching them how to navigate this new financial landscape from an early age. The core focus of the TPU (Tokenized Project Unit) model in this project is to provide a hands-on, interactive experience where participants can learn about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, while also engaging with blockchain technologies in a meaningful way. The project typically incorporates elements like gamified learning, smart contracts, and tokenomics to create an immersive educational platform that makes the complex world of cryptocurrencies more approachable and accessible for young learners. In addition to the educational aspect, *First Bitcoin Kid (TPU)* aims to introduce practical use cases for digital assets, allowing young users to earn, spend, and trade tokens in a controlled environment. This not only builds knowledge but also provides them with practical experience that could be valuable in a rapidly digitizing financial world. Through its innovative approach, the project seeks to bridge the gap between traditional finance and emerging digital economies, helping to cultivate a new generation of informed digital natives.
