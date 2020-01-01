First AI Owned Dog (GRACIE) トケノミクス
$GRACIE is a blockchain-based project inspired by Noland Arbaugh’s loyal and beloved dog, Gracie. At its core, $GRACIE is more than just a token; it’s a community-driven initiative designed to bring people together through shared passions for charity, gaming, live streaming, and animal welfare. The project aims to build a bridge between the worlds of decentralized finance (DeFi) and real-world impact, creating a platform where digital assets are used to support meaningful causes.
By leveraging blockchain technology, $GRACIE offers transparency, inclusivity, and accessibility, enabling its community to participate in charitable initiatives, engage in gaming-related activities, and connect through live-streamed events. The project’s mission is not only to raise awareness about animal welfare but also to provide financial support to rescue organizations, shelters, and adoption services. Additionally, $GRACIE fosters a fun and engaging ecosystem where holders can actively take part in shaping the project’s direction and giving back to the causes they care about most.
This unique blend of philanthropy, entertainment, and community engagement makes $GRACIE stand out in the ever-growing crypto space. It’s not just a token; it’s a movement dedicated to making a positive impact, one paw at a time.
First AI Owned Dog (GRACIE) トケノミクス & 価格分析
First AI Owned Dog (GRACIE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
First AI Owned Dog (GRACIE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
First AI Owned Dog (GRACIE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される GRACIE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
GRACIE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
GRACIE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、GRACIE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
GRACIE 価格予測
GRACIE の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の GRACIE 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
