Fedoracoin (TIPS) 情報

FedoraCoin (or commonly known as TiPS) is a new cryptocurrency that is based on the Tips Fedora meme.

It has very strong resemblance to the popular Dogecoin that was also started based on a joke and online Doge meme.

As the name goes, FedoraCoin aims to become the official online tipping currency. It has support for Windows, Linux, and Mac wallets.