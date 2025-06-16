FashAI 価格(FASH)
FashAI（FASH）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00009449 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。FASH から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な FashAI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- FashAI 1日内の価格変動率は +5.19%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで FASH から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な FASH 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の FashAI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における FashAI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における FashAI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における FashAI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.19%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
FashAI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-3.38%
+5.19%
-24.15%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
FashAI is an AI-powered fashion platform that merges personalized style recommendations, virtual try-on technology, and social interaction within a Web3 framework. Built entirely on the Solana blockchain, FashAI is designed to deliver a seamless Web2-like user experience while ensuring that all ownership, interactions, and transactions are recorded transparently on-chain. This means users can engage with the platform in a familiar environment—uploading outfits, discovering new trends, following others, and participating in fashion communities—without needing to understand the complexities of blockchain technology. What makes FashAI truly innovative is its ability to onboard mainstream Web2 users into Web3 through invisible blockchain operations. For instance, when a user shares a look or receives engagement from others, these actions are automatically minted into ONFTs (On-chain Non-Fungible Tokens) and stored immutably on the Solana blockchain. This allows for true digital ownership and unlocks future earning and reputation-based opportunities. The platform’s native token, $FASH, powers its internal economy and rewards system. It is used to access premium AI styling tools, participate in community governance, unlock exclusive content, and support creator-driven fashion ecosystems. FashAI is also part of the Believe ecosystem, providing it with added infrastructure, scalability, and security. By bridging AI fashion technology with decentralized infrastructure, FashAI aims to redefine how people interact with digital fashion. Ultimately, FashAI’s mission is to unite the best of Web2 usability and Web3 transparency, empowering users to both enjoy and own their fashion experiences in a decentralized digital world.
