FartcoinCRO (PFFT) トケノミクス

FartcoinCRO (PFFT) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-09 15:34:02 (UTC+8)
FartcoinCRO (PFFT) トケノミクス & 価格分析

FartcoinCRO (PFFT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 20.68K
総供給量：
$ 970.00M
循環供給量：
$ 825.65M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 24.30K
史上最高値：
$ 0.00009092
過去最安値：
$ 0.00002452
現在の価格：
$ 0
FartcoinCRO (PFFT) 情報

Fartcoin CRO ($PFFT) – 🚀💨 Sir Tootsalot’s Legendary Gas-Powered Meme Token on Cronos!

Step into the vault of stench and prepare for lift-off: Fartcoin is here to unleash the mightiest Whoopsie! the blockchain has ever smelled. Led by our noble (and notoriously noxious) mascot Sir Tootsalot 👑💨, $PFFT farts its way through Cronos, powered by the unstoppable #Crofam and fueled by pure meme chaos.

Why Fartcoin CRO Reigns Supreme

🌐 Stealth to Stardom: From a hush-hush domain grab and a fartastic new website to an impending Wolfstreet debut, we’re turning silent beginnings into a deafening roar. 🃏 NFT Stinkers: Mint your very own sound-powered FartCard in our NFT drop, each one a randomly generated stinker ready for battle in the Fart Card Battle Game. 🎮 GameFi Guffaws: Dive into the Whoopsie! Gamble and laugh through every rip-roaring turn. Use $PFFT to unlock secret stances. 🏆 Leaderboards & Loot: Climb the ranks in our Gas Wars, the stinkiest champions snag real-world prizes, eternal bragging rights, and front-row seats to Season 2: Bubble Trouble. 🤝 Meme-tastic Community: Join forces with meme influencers, Degen streamers, and the wildest #Crofam crew. Collabs, contests, airdrops and chaos await plus teasers that’ll leave you clutching your whoopee cushion.

Get ready to light the fuse: Fartcoin CRO ($PFFT) is more than a token, it’s a full-blown gas revolution. Because when the stink rises… so do we. 💩✨

Use $PFFT in our Whoopsie game! Battle in our card game and keep your gas tank topped for endless fun.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://www.fartcoincro.com/

FartcoinCRO (PFFT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

FartcoinCRO (PFFT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される PFFT トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

PFFT トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

PFFT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、PFFT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

PFFT 価格予測

PFFT の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の PFFT 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

