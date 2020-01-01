FART COIN (FRTC) トケノミクス
FART COIN (FRTC) 情報
FART COIN (FRTC) has been making waves in the crypto industry with its innovative approach to cryptocurrency and interesting “luck” determination. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, FART COIN offers daily lucky draws that provide a fun and engaging way for people to test their luck and win big rewards. But FART COIN is not just about luck; it’s a decentralized and transparent project that aims to be accessible to everyone, even those who don’t invest in cryptocurrency. Decentralized monitoring systems are important for ensuring that projects remain true to their values and principles. By ensuring that FART COIN remains decentralized and transparent, these monitoring systems provide an additional layer of security for users.Numerous opportunities await FRTC investors. The potential of these rapid developments for the future of FART COIN cannot be overstated. By increasing awareness and adoption, FART COIN is well-positioned to become one of the major players in the crypto world. And with its unique daily lucky draws, FART COIN offers a fun and engaging way for everyone to get involved. The daily lucky draws are a unique feature that sets FART COIN apart from its rivals. The more coins a user holds, the higher their chances of winning. Moreover, users can win enormous rewards without necessarily buying or investing in the project
FART COIN (FRTC) トケノミクス & 価格分析
FART COIN (FRTC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
FART COIN (FRTC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
FART COIN (FRTC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される FRTC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
FRTC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
FRTC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、FRTC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
FRTC 価格予測
FRTC の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の FRTC 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。