FairERC20 価格(FERC)
FairERC20（FERC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00479299 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。FERC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な FairERC20 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 95.01 USD
です- FairERC20 1日内の価格変動率は -7.91%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで FERC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な FERC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の FairERC20 から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00041171457606637 です。
過去30日間における FairERC20 から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001878952 です。
過去60日間における FairERC20 から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0019663447 です。
過去90日間における FairERC20 から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.013274844887753657 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00041171457606637
|-7.91%
|30日
|$ -0.0001878952
|-3.92%
|60日
|$ -0.0019663447
|-41.02%
|90日
|$ -0.013274844887753657
|-73.47%
FairERC20 の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.01%
-7.91%
-8.17%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? FERC20 is essentially based on the ERC20 standard. It combines the decentralized issuance method of BRC20 and the programmability of ERC20 smart contracts to create a new set of token protocol standards to make token issuance on Ethereum more fair. What makes your project unique? It combines the decentralized issuance method of BRC20 and the programmability of ERC20 smart contracts to create a new set of token protocol standards to make token issuance on Ethereum more fair. History of your project. FERC20 is based on the ERC20 standard protocol, so it has features that BRC20 does not have, including but not limited to: It is convenient to transfer money in wallets familiar to the public, without downloading new wallet software; It can be used in Ethereum's powerful DEFI ecosystem, including DEX, lending, multi-signature, etc.; FERC20 tokens have no owner authority, that is, no owner tokens; Tick characters can be upgraded; There is no pre-mining, the total amount of tokens is mined from zero until the hardcap is reached; Highly decentralized, the system architecture is serverless, including search, search and other functions, all carried out in smart contracts; Users interact directly with the contract. What’s next for your project? However, FERC20 is implemented on Ethereum after all, and it still needs to prevent Sybil attacks and smart contract robots. Therefore, the protocol adds three sets of attributes based on the ERC20 standard contract: Freeze period: When the user mints coins for the first time, he will enter the freezing period. If he wants to continue minting coins during the freezing period, he needs to pay a tip to the platform. For every additional coin, the tip is doubled. For example: 0.00025 ETH will be paid for the first coin minting during the freezing period, 0.0005 ETH will be paid for the second time, and 0.001 ETH will be paid for the third time... It should be noted What can your token be used for?
