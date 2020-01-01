eZKalibur (SWORD) トケノミクス
eZKalibur is the first ecosystem-focused and community-driven DEX built on zkSync Era.
eZKalibur AMM is designed in a simple, efficient, fast, cheap, and secure way to trade one ERC-20 token for another via our automated liquidity pools. With eZKalibur, you can trade with ease, knowing that you're in control of your assets and that your transactions are protected.
Swapping your tokens on eZKalibur is the simplest type of trading and it can be done by following these steps: Make sure you're on the zkSync network and then connect your wallet to eZKalibur. In the upper section, select the token from the list which you want to swap and that token must be available in your wallet which you connected. In the lower section, select the token that you want to swap with the token you selected above. Make sure the slippage amount is right which varies from token to token. If you're swapping a particular token for the first time on eZKalibur then you'll have to enable the token first by clicking on enable button and confirming the transaction in your wallet. Then click swap and confirm the swap transaction in your wallet.
eZKalibur (SWORD) トケノミクス & 価格分析
eZKalibur (SWORD) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
eZKalibur (SWORD) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
eZKalibur (SWORD) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SWORD トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SWORD トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SWORD のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SWORD トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
SWORD 価格予測
SWORD の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の SWORD 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。