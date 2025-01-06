EyeTech 価格(EYE)
EyeTech（EYE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00236837 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.37M USD です。EYE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な EyeTech 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 322.54 USD
です- EyeTech 1日内の価格変動率は +0.82%
です- 循環供給量は 1.00B USD です
MEXCで EYE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な EYE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の EyeTech から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における EyeTech から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0007418009 です。
過去60日間における EyeTech から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0001269794 です。
過去90日間における EyeTech から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0006821957992698176 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.82%
|30日
|$ -0.0007418009
|-31.32%
|60日
|$ +0.0001269794
|+5.36%
|90日
|$ +0.0006821957992698176
|+40.46%
EyeTech の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.82%
+3.29%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? ChartAI have built a Telegram Charting Bot which enables users to get any live chart of any cryptocurrency token straight to their Telegram, either via direct private message or in a group they are apart of. All the bot settings can be personalized, like which is the preferred exchange, timezones, skin colour for charts and even which technical analysis indicators you prefer to use. What makes your project unique? Currently there are no other charting bots on Telegram which enable this level of customization. Our bot can be added to other groups and will feed that group with live charting of their project's token at any time on demand. History of your project. ChartAI launch at the end of August 2023 and has since grown into an everyday tool which will become a staple of the Telegram platform. The project started with no airdrops or marketing and has since grown to have hundreds of holders and organic supporters. What’s next for your project? ChartAI will continue to grow and it's focus is on full-exposure. The ChartAI Charting Bot should be one of the core bots on Telegram and subconsciously be added to every crypto project's Telegram group on creation. Marketing will enable ChartAI to get this exposure. What can your token be used for? The CX token can be used to access premium versions of the bot which will enable people to turn off adverts, use unlimited indicators for technical analysis and also access future AI incorporations into the bot.
