Excelon 価格(XLON)
Excelon（XLON）の本日のライブ価格は 0.229424 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。XLON から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Excelon 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 30.58K USD
です- Excelon 1日内の価格変動率は +0.72%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで XLON から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な XLON 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Excelon から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00164592 です。
過去30日間における Excelon から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0007422325 です。
過去60日間における Excelon から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0005404541 です。
過去90日間における Excelon から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00432127126409902 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00164592
|+0.72%
|30日
|$ +0.0007422325
|+0.32%
|60日
|$ -0.0005404541
|-0.23%
|90日
|$ +0.00432127126409902
|+1.92%
Excelon の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.03%
+0.72%
+0.62%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Excelon (XLON) Coin is the native coin of XLON Chain, a next-generation public blockchain that enables instant global transactions between people and businesses. Excelon (XLON) Coin is becoming an integral part of the EXCELON Ecosystem (https://excelon.io) in terms of technology for its payment and DeFi services. The EXCELON Ecosystem uses the Excelon (XLON) Coin as the Native Utility Currency for all payments and rewards on its platform, thus contributing a ready-made market with a high diversity of products and services such as IBAN Wallets, Mastercard/ Visa debit cards, Crypto Wallet and Exchange, Defi Earn, Stake and Credit functionalities, etc. The Excelon (XLON) Coin can be used with decentralized wallets to execute transactions in real-time with minimal cost and security, receive Earnouts for staking and smart contract execution and rewards for participating in mining services. At the same time XLON can be used within the Excelon Ecosystem as a means of payment for certain services, subscription plans to receive amazing rewards such as Spotify, Netflix, Uber, Airbnb etc when using the Excelon products for payments, etc.
