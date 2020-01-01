Exatech (EXT) トケノミクス
The POAI Blockchain is a decentralized platform built on the Exa_Tech network that uses blockchain technology to revolutionize the world. Exa_Tech Network is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to handle large transactions per second and has low gas fees. The POAI blockchain is designed to provide a secure, transparent and immutable record of all data, which can be accessed by anyone from anywhere around the world. world. The platform uses smart contracts to automate processes, ensure that all data is properly validated and authenticated, and to encourage participation in the platform through a token-based system. One of the key benefits of the POAI blockchain on the Exa_Tech network is its ability to handle large transactions per second. This is important for platforms like POAI, which deal with large amounts of data that need to be processed quickly and efficiently. With Exa_Tech's high-performance network capabilities, POAI can handle large amounts of data quickly and accurately. Another advantage of the POAI blockchain on the Exa_Tech network is low fuel costs. Gas fees are transaction fees paid by users to the network to carry out transactions. With low fuel costs, POAI is able to provide cost-effective services to users, making it accessible to more professionals. Overall, the combination of POAI blockchain and Exa_Tech network provides a powerful platform for professional developers and researchers to collaborate, share information and develop everything. With low gas costs, high performance capabilities, and the ability to handle large transactions per second, the POAI blockchain is poised to revolutionize technology in blockchain systems and ecosystems.
Exatech (EXT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Exatech (EXT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される EXT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
EXT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
EXT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、EXT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
