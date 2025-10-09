EvoPay (EPAY) トケノミクス
EvoPay (EPAY) トケノミクス & 価格分析
EvoPay (EPAY) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
EvoPay (EPAY) 情報
EvoPay is a decentralized, privacy-first payment protocol tailored for the Telegram ecosystem. It empowers users to send and receive a variety of crypto assets, including ETH, stablecoins, and custom tokens, all while maintaining full user privacy, avoiding KYC, and ensuring every transaction is verifiable on-chain. The entire process is streamlined through an intuitive Telegram bot, eliminating the need for browser-based wallets, extensions, or complicated interfaces.
EvoPay solves the critical problem of integrating crypto with social communication platforms by offering users an environment that is both familiar and secure. Whether you're a trader, community admin, merchant, or individual user, EvoPay allows you to manage your crypto finances with the ease of messaging. Users can transact using only their Telegram usernames, and every transfer is logged transparently in both the chat and blockchain. The platform does not hold custody of user funds or data, ensuring complete decentralization.
A key innovation within EvoPay is the introduction of the first-ever Accountant AI Agent a built-in, intelligent assistant that acts like a personal crypto accountant. This AI agent automatically monitors your transaction activity, organizes spending history, suggests budgeting strategies, and can help users manage their financial goals over time. Whether you want to save for a token buy, reduce expenses, or track your donation inflow, the AI agent offers smart, real-time guidance within the same Telegram interface.
With over 800 million monthly active Telegram users and increasing global demand for secure, anonymous, and intelligent crypto tools, EvoPay is uniquely positioned to lead the next evolution of financial autonomy. It brings together private payments, verifiable records, and AI-driven financial utilities into one seamless user experience all without sacrificing control or privacy.
EvoPay (EPAY) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
EvoPay (EPAY) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される EPAY トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
EPAY トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
EPAY のトケノミクスを理解したところで、EPAY トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
