Eve AI 価格(EVEAI)
Eve AI（EVEAI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01318651 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.14M USD です。EVEAI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Eve AI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 13.81K USD
です- Eve AI 1日内の価格変動率は +14.15%
です- 循環供給量は 86.59M USD です
MEXCで EVEAI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な EVEAI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Eve AI から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0016348 です。
過去30日間における Eve AI から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0005380689 です。
過去60日間における Eve AI から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0013047220 です。
過去90日間における Eve AI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.002983499927618037 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0016348
|+14.15%
|30日
|$ +0.0005380689
|+4.08%
|60日
|$ +0.0013047220
|+9.89%
|90日
|$ -0.002983499927618037
|-18.45%
Eve AI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.00%
+14.15%
-23.41%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
EVEAI is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project that aims to bridge the gap between artificial and human intelligence. Their innovative technology allows users to create stunning visuals with the help of AI, which meets decentralization and web3 with their unique EVEAI dapp. The project offers both a free and premium version, with premium features available to users who hold EVEAI tokens. The premium features include access to all models, watermark removal, upscaling of high-quality images, image-to-image, and many more... The team behind EVEAI has created the first AI Digital Girlfriend that users can interact with, adding an exciting level of engagement to the technology. The project is committed to continuously improving its protocol and adding new features, such as text-to-video,audio on DG and more... The use of EVEAI token as a means of unlocking premium features aligns with the broader cryptocurrency community's values of decentralization and democratization, giving users more control over their access to the technology. The ability to generate images from text has the potential to revolutionize the way designers, artists, and creatives create visual content. EVEAI's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and improving the user experience makes them a project worth following. With their innovative approach and dedication to advancing their technology, EVEAI is set to become a leader in the intersection of AI, Web3, and visual content creation.
