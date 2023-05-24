Evadore (EVA) トケノミクス
What is the project about?
Evadore is a Regenarative Finance (ReFi) project created to leave the world in the best way for future generations and to find solutions to environmental problems around the world.
To learn more about Evadore, go and read our detailed whitepaper: https://docs.evadore.io/
Evadore was established in May 2023 by a team based in Turkey, with the objective of developing a blockchain technology aimed at achieving carbon neutrality, in response to the pressing global climate issue. A significant portion of the energy consumed by current blockchain technology and mining operations is derived from non-renewable fossil fuel sources, hence exacerbating the ongoing climate problem.
The provision of assistance to renewable energy sources assumes a significant role in the mitigation of fossil fuel usage. The Evadore foundation is now engaged in the use of renewable energies and endeavours to exemplify the initial steps that humanity can do in order to contribute towards global betterment.
What makes your project unique?
Compared to other blockchains, Evadore aims at achieving carbon neutrality. This is done by applying regenerative finance principles to blockchain technology, we can create a financial system that is more sustainable, equitable, and transparent. This can help promote sustainable development, reduce inequality, and support the well-being of people and the planet
History of the project?
Since the project's inception on May 24th, 2023, we have been working hard to expand its ecosystem. We have also built a large team of more than 20 people who are dedicated to making the Evadore project a success. The features within our current ecosystem:
- Evalabs
- Eva Chain
- GreenWallet
- EvaPay
- EvaForest
- EvaStore
- CarbonEva
More information about these features of the Evadore ecosystem can be found on the website: https://evadore.io/ecosystem.html
What is next for Evadore?
Today (September 15th, 2023) Evadore has had its IEO on four different exchanges:
LBANK: https://www.lbank.com/en-US/trade/evadore_usdt/ XT.COM: https://www.xt.com/en/trade/eva_usdt P2PB2B: https://p2pb2b.com/trade/EVA_USDT/ BITMART: https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en-US?layout=pro&theme=dark&symbol=EVA_USDT
After reaching this important milestone, we continue to create additional strategic alliances to expand our network and, consequently, our ecosystem. The marketing campaigns are intended to reach potential investors and developers who wish to build on our chain. More information about what is next for Evadore can be found here: https://docs.evadore.io/roadmap/the-future-of-evadore-updates-and-roadmap
What can the EVA token be used for?
The EVA token is used within our ecosystem. The more Evadore users and developers there are in our ecosystem, the more valuable the native token will become. EVA token can be compared to the utility of BNB, ETH, and other major blockchain native coins.
Please feel free to email us at info@evadore.io if you require any additional information.
Evadore (EVA) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Evadore (EVA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Evadore (EVA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Evadore (EVA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される EVA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
EVA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
EVA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、EVA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
