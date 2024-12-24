Evadore 価格(EVA)
Evadore（EVA）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 107.37K USD です。EVA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Evadore 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 10.12K USD
です- Evadore 1日内の価格変動率は +6.95%
です- 循環供給量は 666.49M USD です
MEXCで EVA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な EVA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Evadore から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Evadore から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Evadore から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Evadore から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+6.95%
|30日
|$ 0
|-19.52%
|60日
|$ 0
|-20.14%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Evadore の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.04%
+6.95%
-17.22%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
# What is the project about? Evadore is a Regenarative Finance (ReFi) project created to leave the world in the best way for future generations and to find solutions to environmental problems around the world. To learn more about Evadore, go and read our detailed whitepaper: https://docs.evadore.io/ Evadore was established in May 2023 by a team based in Turkey, with the objective of developing a blockchain technology aimed at achieving carbon neutrality, in response to the pressing global climate issue. A significant portion of the energy consumed by current blockchain technology and mining operations is derived from non-renewable fossil fuel sources, hence exacerbating the ongoing climate problem. The provision of assistance to renewable energy sources assumes a significant role in the mitigation of fossil fuel usage. The Evadore foundation is now engaged in the use of renewable energies and endeavours to exemplify the initial steps that humanity can do in order to contribute towards global betterment. # What makes your project unique? Compared to other blockchains, Evadore aims at achieving carbon neutrality. This is done by applying regenerative finance principles to blockchain technology, we can create a financial system that is more sustainable, equitable, and transparent. This can help promote sustainable development, reduce inequality, and support the well-being of people and the planet # History of the project? Since the project's inception on May 24th, 2023, we have been working hard to expand its ecosystem. We have also built a large team of more than 20 people who are dedicated to making the Evadore project a success. The features within our current ecosystem: - Evalabs - Eva Chain - GreenWallet - EvaPay - EvaForest - EvaStore - CarbonEva More information about these features of the Evadore ecosystem can be found on the website: https://evadore.io/ecosystem.html # What is next for Evadore? Today (September 15th, 2023) Evadore has had its IEO on four different exchanges: LBANK: https://www.lbank.com/en-US/trade/evadore_usdt/ XT.COM: https://www.xt.com/en/trade/eva_usdt P2PB2B: https://p2pb2b.com/trade/EVA_USDT/ BITMART: https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en-US?layout=pro&theme=dark&symbol=EVA_USDT After reaching this important milestone, we continue to create additional strategic alliances to expand our network and, consequently, our ecosystem. The marketing campaigns are intended to reach potential investors and developers who wish to build on our chain. More information about what is next for Evadore can be found here: https://docs.evadore.io/roadmap/the-future-of-evadore-updates-and-roadmap # What can the EVA token be used for? The EVA token is used within our ecosystem. The more Evadore users and developers there are in our ecosystem, the more valuable the native token will become. EVA token can be compared to the utility of BNB, ETH, and other major blockchain native coins. Please feel free to email us at info@evadore.io if you require any additional information.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 EVA を AUD に
A$--
|1 EVA を GBP に
￡--
|1 EVA を EUR に
€--
|1 EVA を USD に
$--
|1 EVA を MYR に
RM--
|1 EVA を TRY に
₺--
|1 EVA を JPY に
¥--
|1 EVA を RUB に
₽--
|1 EVA を INR に
₹--
|1 EVA を IDR に
Rp--
|1 EVA を PHP に
₱--
|1 EVA を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 EVA を BRL に
R$--
|1 EVA を CAD に
C$--
|1 EVA を BDT に
৳--
|1 EVA を NGN に
₦--
|1 EVA を UAH に
₴--
|1 EVA を VES に
Bs--
|1 EVA を PKR に
Rs--
|1 EVA を KZT に
₸--
|1 EVA を THB に
฿--
|1 EVA を TWD に
NT$--
|1 EVA を CHF に
Fr--
|1 EVA を HKD に
HK$--
|1 EVA を MAD に
.د.م--