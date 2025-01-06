Ethereum Origins 価格(LAPUTA)
Ethereum Origins（LAPUTA）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 34.66K USD です。LAPUTA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Ethereum Origins 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 98.97 USD
です- Ethereum Origins 1日内の価格変動率は +0.75%
です- 循環供給量は 1.00B USD です
MEXCで LAPUTA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LAPUTA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Ethereum Origins から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Ethereum Origins から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Ethereum Origins から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Ethereum Origins から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.75%
|30日
|$ 0
|-33.28%
|60日
|$ 0
|-45.58%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Ethereum Origins の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.75%
+5.85%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
"Laputa : Castle in the Sky" is the source of inspiration of @VitalikButerin for the creation of Ethereum Brought to life! The CTO team is striving to get the word out on all social media crypto platforms in a fun and educational way. Ethereum and the Castle on the Hill: A Conceptual Exploration Disclaimer: While there isn't a direct, documented connection between Ethereum and the song "Castle on the Hill" by Ed Sheeran, there are intriguing parallels that can be drawn between the themes of the song and the philosophy behind Ethereum. Key Themes in "Castle on the Hill" * Nostalgia and longing: The song reflects on a simpler time, a "castle on the hill," often associated with childhood innocence and security. * Change and loss: The singer confronts the challenges of growing up and the inevitable changes that accompany it. * Resilience and perseverance: Despite the challenges, there's a determination to overcome adversity and hold onto cherished memories. Parallels with Ethereum * Decentralization and Community: Ethereum's blockchain technology fosters a decentralized community, much like the "castle on the hill" representing a close-knit community. Both Ethereum and the movie Castle on the hill seek to break free from traditional constraints and embrace innovation. Ethereum's underlying technology aims to be resilient against attacks and provide a secure foundation for decentralized applications, much like the castle symbolizing a place of safety and security. Ethereum, as a pioneer in this space, strives to build a platform that upholds these ideals, even as it faces challenges and evolves.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 LAPUTA を AUD に
A$--
|1 LAPUTA を GBP に
￡--
|1 LAPUTA を EUR に
€--
|1 LAPUTA を USD に
$--
|1 LAPUTA を MYR に
RM--
|1 LAPUTA を TRY に
₺--
|1 LAPUTA を JPY に
¥--
|1 LAPUTA を RUB に
₽--
|1 LAPUTA を INR に
₹--
|1 LAPUTA を IDR に
Rp--
|1 LAPUTA を PHP に
₱--
|1 LAPUTA を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 LAPUTA を BRL に
R$--
|1 LAPUTA を CAD に
C$--
|1 LAPUTA を BDT に
৳--
|1 LAPUTA を NGN に
₦--
|1 LAPUTA を UAH に
₴--
|1 LAPUTA を VES に
Bs--
|1 LAPUTA を PKR に
Rs--
|1 LAPUTA を KZT に
₸--
|1 LAPUTA を THB に
฿--
|1 LAPUTA を TWD に
NT$--
|1 LAPUTA を CHF に
Fr--
|1 LAPUTA を HKD に
HK$--
|1 LAPUTA を MAD に
.د.م--