A Token for all those who love Ethereum technology and cryptocurrency ether. This project has been launched on BEP20 so that investors who are afraid of investing in new projects on ERC20 due to high gas fees and relatively high investment, can also invest small amounts in ETH Fan Token and enjoy the world of rewards and benefits in the Crypto Ecosystem.
ETH Fan Token will be a community-driven Smart Contract on BSC Blockchain which is in the process of being fully audited and independently tested. Using our innovative tokenomics and our unique smart contract, allows crypto investors to earn regular dividends in form of Binance Pegged ETH on an hourly basis by just holding the token in their wallet.
ETH Fan is a token born to succeed. We have dedicated a great amount of time to market research, product, and contract design. We have tested tokenomics, and our complete branding is designed to succeed. The amount of excitement that comes with this token will be something you have never seen before in this space.
ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される EFT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
EFT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
EFT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、EFT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。