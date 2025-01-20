ETCPOW 価格(ETCPOW)
ETCPOW（ETCPOW）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01296146 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ETCPOW から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ETCPOW 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.88K USD
です- ETCPOW 1日内の価格変動率は -7.37%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ETCPOW から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ETCPOW 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の ETCPOW から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0010327672191612 です。
過去30日間における ETCPOW から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0024707783 です。
過去60日間における ETCPOW から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0003402616 です。
過去90日間における ETCPOW から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00133219201766662 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0010327672191612
|-7.37%
|30日
|$ -0.0024707783
|-19.06%
|60日
|$ +0.0003402616
|+2.63%
|90日
|$ +0.00133219201766662
|+11.46%
ETCPOW の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.91%
-7.37%
-0.55%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? ETCPOW is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum Classic network. It is designed to become the lifeblood of the ETCMC ecosystem, a community-driven initiative aimed at promoting decentralization and rewarding network participation. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, ETCPOW is poised to become a cornerstone of the Ethereum Classic landscape. What makes your project unique? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW serves as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. History of your project. The project is still under development but has been active since April 2023 What’s next for your project? Future Development: Decentralized Exchange A potential future development is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that rewards liquidity providers with ETCPOW. This would encourage liquidity provision, boost ETCPOW demand, and further integrate ETCPOW into the Ethereum Classic ecosystem. This DEX could fill a gap in the market and provide a valuable service to the ETC community Potential Burn Mechanism A future burn mechanism is being considered, which could enhance ETCPOW's value by creating scarcity through the destruction of tokens used for fees or other transactions. This potential feature could serve as a deflationary mechanism, increasing the value of the remaining tokens. What can your token be used for? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW will serve as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. Staking Rewards ETCPOW holders will have the opportunity to stake their tokens for additional rewards. This staking mechanism is designed to promote token retention and price stability, offering an attractive incentive for long-term holders and contributing to the overall health of the ETCMC ecosystem. Ecosystem Currency ETCPOW will be a versatile currency within the ETCMC ecosystem. It will be used to purchase the ETCMC mining software, pay for new DAO memberships, and acquire plug-and-play nodes. This integration of ETCPOW into the ecosystem's economy is expected to create a consistent demand for the token. DAO Governance ETCPOW will be integral to the ETCMC DAO governance. Proposal submission fees and voting rights will be tied to ETCPOW, fostering a demand among DAO members and empowering token holders. This integration of ETCPOW into the governance process will give token holders a say in the project's direction, fostering a truly decentralized and democratic ecosystem.
