eosDAC 価格(EOSDAC)
eosDAC（EOSDAC）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 338.80K USD です。EOSDAC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な eosDAC 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.07 USD
です- eosDAC 1日内の価格変動率は +49.82%
です- 循環供給量は 961.92M USD です
MEXCで EOSDAC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な EOSDAC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の eosDAC から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00011713 です。
過去30日間における eosDAC から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における eosDAC から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における eosDAC から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00011713
|+49.82%
|30日
|$ 0
|-2.14%
|60日
|$ 0
|+9.23%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
eosDAC の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.05%
+49.82%
-6.07%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
EosDAC is currently an ERC-20 standard token on the Ethereum blockchain. Once the EOS platform launches, the ERC20 token contract will be frozen and the ledger will be transferred over to EOS through a process, defined by the launch team, that will be described on the eosDAC website and social media channels. BlockMaker Ltd has created a total token supply for eosDAC of 1,200,000,000. These tokens represent the community members of eosDAC, who will own and control the DAC (Decentralised Autonomous Community) once it is launched on the EOS blockchain in June 2018. EosDAC will seek to have it’s tokens listed on a number of major cryptocurrency exchanges. 75% of eosDAC tokens (900,000,000) have been allocated for an airdrop to EOS token holders. All EOS token holders holding over 100 tokens* at the end of Day 300 of the EOS crowdsale (April 15th 2018, 01:00:00 UTC) will receive 1 eosDAC token for each EOS token that they hold, these tokens will be transferred directly into their Ethereum (ERC20 compatible) wallet. The actual airdrop will be made as soon as possible after this date and after we have run necessary tests and checks. All Ethereum accounts that have 100 or more EOS tokens in them at the snapshot on the 15th April will automatically receive the airdrop. Any accounts with less than 100 tokens will not automatically receive the airdrop but will be eligible (until 15th May 2018) to apply using eosdac.io/airdrop. While eosDAC will now include Crypto Exchange wallets in the airdrop, you will need to contact your exchange directly to check that they will distribute the eosDAC tokens to an eosDAC wallet under your control. If your exchange is not prepared to do this you would need to withdraw your EOS tokens to an exchange that does support the eosDAC airdrop, or better still to an ethereum address for which you have the private key. Most exchanges will support airdrop distributions as long as they receive enough customers requesting them to.
