Enrex 価格(ENRX)
Enrex（ENRX）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ENRX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Enrex 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 8.54 USD
です- Enrex 1日内の価格変動率は +0.13%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ENRX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ENRX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Enrex から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Enrex から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Enrex から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Enrex から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.13%
|30日
|$ 0
|-4.54%
|60日
|$ 0
|-2.94%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Enrex の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.01%
+0.13%
-1.97%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Enrex will enable: • Investing in a growing environmental market. • Offsetting your CO2 emissions directly by way of balancing them from one cryptocurrency for other cryptocurrencies and for real world use cases. • Trading mandatory carbon offsets and renewable energy certificates directly with cryptocurrency. Enrex is for: • Launching sustainable and CO2 neutral ICO/IEO/IDO on any blockchain. • Making any cryptocurrency transactions and mining, NFT, CO2 neutral or based on renewable energy. • Track transactions and cryptocurrencies for sustainability. By Elon Musk's account, climate concerns disqualify Tesla from accepting Bitcoin. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will resume bitcoin transactions once it confirms there is a reasonable clean energy usage by miners. Bitcoin cryptocurrency consumes more electricity than the entire annual energy consumption of the Netherlands, Cambridge University researchers state. In renewable energy certificates and CO2 allowances directly from crypto. Enrex provides five application products that lets its users navigate the inner working of the Enrex ecosystem. Those applications are: Enrex Exchange - the secondary market for government-mandated renewable energy certificates and CO2 allowances directly via a $ENRX token; Enrex DEX v2 - users will be able to track all offsets on the blockchain, and it will be available to be accessed and checked by anyone within the ecosystem; Enrex Offsetting - Enrex decentralized application (dapp) will let you cancel/use your certificates and allowances by entering comments to provide the cancellation amount and the cancellation object (CO2 allowances or renewable energy certificates). For crypto transactions/ smart contracts / ICO/IEO/IDO/mining; Tracking Offsets on the Blockchain - users will be able to track all offsets on the blockchain, and it will be available to be accessed and checked by anyone within the ecosystem; Enrex Environmental API - will enable decentralized and
