Emotional Support Alligator (WALLY) 情報

Wally, the alligator who was rescued from a Disneyland pond and later became the world's first licensed emotional support alligator, gained widespread attention. During a vacation in Georgia, Wally went missing, and federal wildlife officials reportedly released him into the wild. This decision sparked a global outcry, with many questioning the treatment of emotional support animals and demanding answers. Wally’s story ignited debates about animal welfare and the ethics of emotional support animal policies.