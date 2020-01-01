EML Protocol (EML) トケノミクス
EML Protocol (EML) 情報
What is the project about? The EML Protocol is an end-to-end payment platform that integrates the permissioned private blockchain form of Hyperledger Fabric, which allows only approved users to participate.
What makes your project unique? The EML Protocol is designed based on the following principles: • Grant users and merchants the right to choose the currency used for payment and settlement. • Provide APIs and SDKs for online payment integration within the platform ecosystem, offering convenience in development and implementation.
History of your project. EML BaaS is a specialized cloud service for mobile applications, outsourcing end platforms. EML BaaS typically provides data storage, push notifications, user management, and access control features commonly used in mobile application backends. It also offers location services, analytics, and statistical information in conjunction with self-authentication or social networking service (SNS) authentication.
What’s next for your project? EML is engaged in the development and operation of various platforms. Possessing a diverse ecosystem of platforms ranging from the food industry to products and lifestyle A/S, EML is transitioning from traditional platform businesses with fixed rules and rewards to protocol businesses, offering a variety of rewards and conveniences to members and participants. Platforms within the EML Protocol facilitate transactions between users, providers, and intermediaries.
What can your token be used for? The EML Token is a utility token based on Ethereum, which serves as a digital asset that can be used within the EML Commerce Platform, DeFi Platform, and NFT D-Spider Platform ecosystems. The total issuance of EML Token is two billion, which can be obtained through purchasing on digital asset exchanges or exchanging, borrowing, and earning rewards within the EML Network.
EML Protocol (EML) トケノミクス & 価格分析
EML Protocol (EML) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
EML Protocol (EML) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
EML Protocol (EML) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される EML トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
EML トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
EML のトケノミクスを理解したところで、EML トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
EML 価格予測
EML の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の EML 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。