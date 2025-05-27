EmerCoin 価格(EMC)
EmerCoin（EMC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00300185 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 144.46K USD です。EMC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な EmerCoin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- EmerCoin 1日内の価格変動率は -8.62%
です- 循環供給量は 48.12M USD です
MEXCで EMC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な EMC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の EmerCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000283175345493311 です。
過去30日間における EmerCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0045362732 です。
過去60日間における EmerCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0024249634 です。
過去90日間における EmerCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000283175345493311
|-8.62%
|30日
|$ +0.0045362732
|+151.12%
|60日
|$ +0.0024249634
|+80.78%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
EmerCoin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-8.62%
+44.69%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Emercoin (EMC) is an open-source cryptocurrency which originated from Bitcoin, Peercoin and Namecoin. Other than being a cryptocurrency, it is also a platform for secure distributed blockchain business services. The EMC coin is used for accessing the blockchain-based services provided by Emercoin. Emercoin inherits the reliability and security of Bitcoin, while at the same time adding more features to its own blockchain by leveraging several innovative technologies. The Emercoin blockchain has been specially designed to provide businesses with the secure blockchain services and also allow them to create their own decentralized apps. Emercoin was founded in the year 2013 by Eugene Shumilov who also serves as the chief executive officer of Emercoin. The Emercoin team also consists chief technical officer Oleg Khovayko, a cryptocurrency & financial expert and Stan Polozov a Blockchain Implementation Specialist. Emercoin is also backed by a decentralized team of nine advisors from across the world. Emercoin has been in the market since 2014, and its past trend in the cryptocurrency market shows that it has followed a steady and stable growth. Emercoin has scored many partnerships. Two of its major partners are Coca Cola and Microsoft. Some other partners are RedHat, LLoyd’s, Bitfury, Aspanta, Deloitte, Authorizers, Foundico, Anteko, etc. Emercoin has also been featured on some prominent media platforms such as Forbes, Digital Trends, Engadget, The Business Times, Aljazeera, Gadgets Now and others. With the sheer variety of services that the Emercoin platform makes available to its users, it would not be surprising to see this currency be viewed as a lucrative investment option by many novice as well as experienced investors in the near future. With the currency’s value currently hitting new highs, it can be said that many people are now beginning to see the true power and potential of this emerging blockchain. However, as is the case with all crypto assets, past performance should not be used to predict the future value of EMC.
