Element 価格(ELMT)
Element（ELMT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ELMT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Element 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 150.89 USD
です- Element 1日内の価格変動率は +0.03%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ELMT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ELMT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Element から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Element から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Element から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Element から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|30日
|$ 0
|+8.15%
|60日
|$ 0
|+5.04%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Element の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.03%
+3.99%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
ELMT - The ELMT Token is the ERC-20 of the bridged digital rewards from the Element Blockchain, which is using blockchain based technologies to fight destructive mining practices globally. Whereas some tokens are created from ICOs, or Initial Coin Offerings, the ELMT Token is minted on and by the Element Blockchain as a digital reward for node owners who own and host node licenses that power the blockchain. The ELMT Token is an ERC-20 Token that has been bridged over to the Ethereum Network from the Native Element Blockchain. The Element Blockchain is managed by the community of node owners and governed by the Element Distributed Governance Framework (DGF) Charter that was voted in and approved by node owners. Element United, the company, neither promotes the token nor handles its listing on exchanges and does not create liquidity. The company remains focused on building blockchain-based products and services. The company operates independently from the Blockchain, aiming to navigate the intricate regulatory landscape with complete transparency and compliance. Element United is a company working to fight destructive mining practices worldwide with the use of blockchain technologies. This is done in a variety of ways including partnering with mines to create alternate revenue, creating blockchain-based products such as NFTs and interactive gaming, mining certification programs that encourage environmental stewardship and tokenized carbon offset programs. Project Launch Date: 04/21/23 – First Bridge of Token Country of Origin: The majority of the dev team and headquarters is in the United States. Sales team/business developer in Jakarta, Indonesia. Node Owners globally including some mines in Tanzania. Media Coverage: https://coinstore-support.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/24500483280409-Coinstore-Lists-ELMT-USDT-Trading-Pair https://www.pollutiononline.com/doc/element-united-pioneering-global-decarbonization-efforts-0001 https://apnews.com/press-release/ein-
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 ELMT を AUD に
A$--
|1 ELMT を GBP に
￡--
|1 ELMT を EUR に
€--
|1 ELMT を USD に
$--
|1 ELMT を MYR に
RM--
|1 ELMT を TRY に
₺--
|1 ELMT を JPY に
¥--
|1 ELMT を RUB に
₽--
|1 ELMT を INR に
₹--
|1 ELMT を IDR に
Rp--
|1 ELMT を PHP に
₱--
|1 ELMT を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 ELMT を BRL に
R$--
|1 ELMT を CAD に
C$--
|1 ELMT を BDT に
৳--
|1 ELMT を NGN に
₦--
|1 ELMT を UAH に
₴--
|1 ELMT を VES に
Bs--
|1 ELMT を PKR に
Rs--
|1 ELMT を KZT に
₸--
|1 ELMT を THB に
฿--
|1 ELMT を TWD に
NT$--
|1 ELMT を CHF に
Fr--
|1 ELMT を HKD に
HK$--
|1 ELMT を MAD に
.د.م--