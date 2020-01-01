El Hippo (HIPP) トケノミクス
El Hippo (HIPP) 情報
What is El Hippo?
El Hippo is a meme token that becomes scarcer over time. This is modeled after coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and is designed to encourage price growth! Project team will burn tokens over time constantly reduce the amount of the total supply.
What are HIPP token utilities?
HIPP will be used to incentivize exchange listings, fund relationships with big-name influencers, and pay for other marketing campaign activities like bounty programs, press releases, public events, and partnerships. El Hippo is a long-term project, and we’re dedicated to putting our tokens back into the community to foster real growth over time. El Hippo is making big moves, and we’re here to stay!
Project is not short-sighted like some of the other meme coins out there. By using the token to fund the growth of the project including listings, development, and partnerships, and by burning tokens as time goes on to reward community loyalty, project team thinks El Hippo could be one of the biggest meme coins in crypto. As explained in our Rewards section, the token is connected to the minting of project NFTs which will play a major role in driving project growth.
El Hippo (HIPP) トケノミクス & 価格分析
El Hippo (HIPP) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
El Hippo (HIPP) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
El Hippo (HIPP) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される HIPP トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
HIPP トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
HIPP のトケノミクスを理解したところで、HIPP トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
HIPP 価格予測
HIPP の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の HIPP 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。