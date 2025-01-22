Ecobal 価格(ECB)
Ecobal（ECB）の本日のライブ価格は 0.167339 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ECB から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Ecobal 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 83.67 USD
です- Ecobal 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ECB から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ECB 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Ecobal から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Ecobal から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0036526087 です。
過去60日間における Ecobal から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Ecobal から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0036526087
|-2.18%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Ecobal の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-10.11%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What Is ECB Token? ECB Token is a decentralized asset built on the Solana blockchain, transforming CO2 into a tradable, storable asset. The token allows individuals and businesses to own, store, trade, and stake CO2, democratizing CO2 ownership by giving users direct control over this valuable commodity. ECB Token launched on September 30, 2024, with a fair and transparent approach—no presales or early investor advantages, ensuring everyone had equal access to participate from day one. Key Features of ECB Token: Decentralized CO2 Ownership: ECB Token empowers users to treat CO2 as an asset that can be owned, stored, and traded directly, bypassing traditional intermediaries in the carbon markets. Staking Rewards: Users can stake ECB Tokens to store CO2 in a decentralized "battery warehouse," accumulating CO2 that can be released or traded when the market is favorable. This process allows participants to engage in CO2 trading and earn rewards in a decentralized marketplace. Fair Launch: ECB Token’s launch was fair and transparent, with no presales or early advantages, allowing everyone equal access to participate. Built on Solana: Leveraging the fast, secure, and scalable Solana blockchain, ECB Token ensures efficient and eco-friendly transactions, ideal for the new decentralized CO2 market. How Does the Battery Warehouse Analogy Work? The ECB Token's battery warehouse analogy offers a unique approach to CO2 storage and trading. By staking ECB Tokens, users accumulate CO2 in a decentralized storage system, similar to charging a battery. When the market conditions are right, this stored CO2 can be released or traded, transforming CO2 into a valuable, tradable asset rather than a liability. How Many ECB Tokens Are There in Circulation? ECB Token launched on September 30, 2024, with an initial supply of 1,438,000 tokens. This supply is structured to create a balanced and sustainable ecosystem, with token distribution allocated across public sale, marketing, liquidity, and team incentives. The absence of presales ensured a fair launch for all participants. What Was the Initial Listing Price of ECB Token? ECB Token debuted at a listing price of $0.94 per token, providing an accessible entry point for early participants and setting the stage for growth as the decentralized CO2 market expands. Who Is Behind ECB Token? ECB Dynamics, the team behind ECB Token, is dedicated to reshaping CO2 markets by decentralizing ownership and management of CO2. Founded by Don de Jong, ECB Dynamics is driven by a mission to transform how CO2 is managed globally, using blockchain to create transparency and accessibility in the CO2 markets. The team brings together expertise in blockchain technology, decentralized finance (DeFi), and environmental management, aiming to make CO2 a tradable, valuable asset for all.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 ECB を AUD に
A$0.26606901
|1 ECB を GBP に
￡0.13554459
|1 ECB を EUR に
€0.16064544
|1 ECB を USD に
$0.167339
|1 ECB を MYR に
RM0.74298516
|1 ECB を TRY に
₺5.96228857
|1 ECB を JPY に
¥26.05300891
|1 ECB を RUB に
₽16.6502305
|1 ECB を INR に
₹14.47649689
|1 ECB を IDR に
Rp2,743.26185616
|1 ECB を PHP に
₱9.7893315
|1 ECB を EGP に
￡E.8.41547831
|1 ECB を BRL に
R$1.00738078
|1 ECB を CAD に
C$0.23929477
|1 ECB を BDT に
৳20.26307951
|1 ECB を NGN に
₦259.43903882
|1 ECB を UAH に
₴7.04999207
|1 ECB を VES に
Bs9.203645
|1 ECB を PKR に
Rs46.40477809
|1 ECB を KZT に
₸87.2003529
|1 ECB を THB に
฿5.67613888
|1 ECB を TWD に
NT$5.48202564
|1 ECB を CHF に
Fr0.1506051
|1 ECB を HKD に
HK$1.30189742
|1 ECB を MAD に
.د.م1.67004322