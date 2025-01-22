EasyCake 価格(MCAKE)
EasyCake（MCAKE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.265166 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。MCAKE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な EasyCake 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 63.97 USD
です- EasyCake 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで MCAKE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MCAKE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の EasyCake から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における EasyCake から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.1091447386 です。
過去60日間における EasyCake から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.2323536166 です。
過去90日間における EasyCake から USD への価格変動率は $ -3.6477611845588076 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.1091447386
|-41.16%
|60日
|$ -0.2323536166
|-87.62%
|90日
|$ -3.6477611845588076
|-93.22%
EasyCake の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-15.68%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Easy Cake is a platform that has established a meaningful presence within the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. It caters to a broad spectrum of users by offering a wide range of DeFi services in a streamlined and accessible manner. The platform’s primary objective is to simplify DeFi, making it approachable for both newcomers and experienced investors alike. With a user-friendly interface, Easy Cake ensures that participants can navigate through various financial tools such as staking, yield farming, and liquidity provision with ease, removing many of the technical barriers that often discourage users from engaging with DeFi. One of the standout features of Easy Cake is its commitment to transparency and community-driven development. Users are not just participants but active contributors to the evolution of the platform. Through the native token, MCAKE, users can stake their tokens to earn rewards and also take part in governance decisions that shape the project’s future direction. This model of decentralization ensures that the community remains at the heart of the project’s growth, fostering a strong relationship between the platform and its users. Furthermore, Easy Cake focuses on offering a rewarding ecosystem through competitive yield farming opportunities and automated earning processes. By automating many of the complex tasks, Easy Cake reduces the learning curve for users, allowing them to participate without requiring extensive technical knowledge. The platform also supports liquidity provision, giving users additional ways to earn through the MCAKE token, which further enriches the DeFi experience. Looking ahead, Easy Cake has ambitious plans to expand its offerings, with future developments aimed at integrating more advanced DeFi tools, enhancing the platform’s functionality, and forming strategic partnerships that add value to its ecosystem. Through these efforts, Easy Cake seeks to grow its user base and solidify its place as a leader in the DeFi space, offering a secure, transparent, and rewarding platform for users across all experience levels. In essence, Easy Cake combines simplicity, transparency, and community engagement to deliver a DeFi experience that is accessible, rewarding, and forward-looking. It’s a platform built for the future, driven by the needs and preferences of its users.
|1 MCAKE を AUD に
A$0.42161394
|1 MCAKE を GBP に
￡0.21478446
|1 MCAKE を EUR に
€0.25455936
|1 MCAKE を USD に
$0.265166
|1 MCAKE を MYR に
RM1.17733704
|1 MCAKE を TRY に
₺9.44786458
|1 MCAKE を JPY に
¥41.28369454
|1 MCAKE を RUB に
₽26.384017
|1 MCAKE を INR に
₹22.93951066
|1 MCAKE を IDR に
Rp4,346.98291104
|1 MCAKE を PHP に
₱15.512211
|1 MCAKE を EGP に
￡E.13.33519814
|1 MCAKE を BRL に
R$1.59629932
|1 MCAKE を CAD に
C$0.37918738
|1 MCAKE を BDT に
৳32.10895094
|1 MCAKE を NGN に
₦411.10806308
|1 MCAKE を UAH に
₴11.17144358
|1 MCAKE を VES に
Bs14.58413
|1 MCAKE を PKR に
Rs73.53318346
|1 MCAKE を KZT に
₸138.1780026
|1 MCAKE を THB に
฿8.99443072
|1 MCAKE を TWD に
NT$8.68683816
|1 MCAKE を CHF に
Fr0.2386494
|1 MCAKE を HKD に
HK$2.06299148
|1 MCAKE を MAD に
.د.م2.64635668