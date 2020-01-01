Dungeon Arena (DUN) トケノミクス
Dungeon Arena revolves around $DUN, the core in-game currency that fuels the entire ecosystem. Players earn $DUN by competing in daily events, battling opponents, and proving their skills in the arena. This token serves as both a reward and a key driver of the game’s economy, giving players a tangible stake in the world of Dungeon Arena.
$DUN is more than just a currency—it represents progress, power, and participation. It can be used for various in-game benefits, including unlocking new features, enhancing gameplay, and potentially trading in the marketplace. To ensure sustainability, the game incorporates a buyback and burn mechanism, helping maintain long-term value and balancing rewards with the game’s growth.
Since event participation directly influences the game’s economy, the strength of $DUN depends on the engagement and activity of the player base. The more players compete, the more the ecosystem thrives, allowing for continuous updates, community rewards, and an evolving gameplay experience.
Dungeon Arena is built for those who love competition and want to be part of a game where skill, strategy, and engagement shape the economy. With $DUN at the heart of the game, every battle matters, every victory counts, and every player has a role in shaping the future of the arena.
Dungeon Arena (DUN) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Dungeon Arena (DUN) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Dungeon Arena (DUN) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Dungeon Arena (DUN) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DUN トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
DUN トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
DUN のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DUN トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
DUN 価格予測
DUN の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の DUN 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。