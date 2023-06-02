Ducker (DUCKER) トケノミクス
Ducker (DUCKER) 情報
Ducker is a revolutionary memecoin that brings together memecoin enthusiasts and meme artists in a vibrant community. In a world dominated by Pepes, Ducker emerges as a fearless and unique hero, ready to make a splash. With a friendly connection to the Pepe universe, Ducker captures the attention of Pepe lovers and meme enthusiasts in the crypto space.
What sets Ducker apart is the collaboration with a renowned Pepe artist, ensuring high-quality and authentic artwork that resonates with Pepe's style. This collaboration adds a special touch to the project and sets it apart from others in the memecoin realm.
The dedicated Ducker community shares a clear vision and fosters a passionate environment. They actively contribute to the project's growth, creating a strong sense of camaraderie and participation. This community bond is a key factor that propels Ducker's exceptional growth potential.
The history of Ducker showcases its adaptability and market appeal. The project launched in June 2nd, 2023, aligning with the current market trend of 0/0 taxes. The release of Ducker's version 2 project received praise for its clean and reminiscent image of Pepe, making it an attractive option for those seeking the next Pepe-like phenomenon.
Looking ahead, Ducker has exciting plans. The project recently launched limited edition NFTs in collaboration with a renowned Pepe meme artist. The focus now shifts to expanding the community, increasing the project's market cap, and preparing for the highly anticipated release of the DUCKERVERSE NFT Collection. Ducker also aims to be listed on additional exchanges and platforms, opening up more opportunities for growth and exposure.
The DUCKER token holds significant value within the Ducker ecosystem. It serves as a means of value exchange, enabling participation in community events, contests, and giveaways. Additionally, DUCKER holders gain access to the exclusive DUCKERVERSE NFT Collection, acquiring unique digital artworks.
Ducker (DUCKER) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Ducker (DUCKER) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Ducker (DUCKER) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Ducker (DUCKER) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DUCKER トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
DUCKER トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
DUCKER のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DUCKER トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
DUCKER 価格予測
DUCKER の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の DUCKER 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
