Ducker 価格(DUCKER)
Ducker（DUCKER）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。DUCKER から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Ducker 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 11.81K USD
です- Ducker 1日内の価格変動率は +0.34%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで DUCKER から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DUCKER 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Ducker から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Ducker から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Ducker から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Ducker から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.34%
|30日
|$ 0
|-13.72%
|60日
|$ 0
|+9.01%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Ducker の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.33%
+0.34%
+89.79%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Ducker is a revolutionary memecoin that brings together memecoin enthusiasts and meme artists in a vibrant community. In a world dominated by Pepes, Ducker emerges as a fearless and unique hero, ready to make a splash. With a friendly connection to the Pepe universe, Ducker captures the attention of Pepe lovers and meme enthusiasts in the crypto space. What sets Ducker apart is the collaboration with a renowned Pepe artist, ensuring high-quality and authentic artwork that resonates with Pepe's style. This collaboration adds a special touch to the project and sets it apart from others in the memecoin realm. The dedicated Ducker community shares a clear vision and fosters a passionate environment. They actively contribute to the project's growth, creating a strong sense of camaraderie and participation. This community bond is a key factor that propels Ducker's exceptional growth potential. The history of Ducker showcases its adaptability and market appeal. The project launched in June 2nd, 2023, aligning with the current market trend of 0/0 taxes. The release of Ducker's version 2 project received praise for its clean and reminiscent image of Pepe, making it an attractive option for those seeking the next Pepe-like phenomenon. Looking ahead, Ducker has exciting plans. The project recently launched limited edition NFTs in collaboration with a renowned Pepe meme artist. The focus now shifts to expanding the community, increasing the project's market cap, and preparing for the highly anticipated release of the DUCKERVERSE NFT Collection. Ducker also aims to be listed on additional exchanges and platforms, opening up more opportunities for growth and exposure. The DUCKER token holds significant value within the Ducker ecosystem. It serves as a means of value exchange, enabling participation in community events, contests, and giveaways. Additionally, DUCKER holders gain access to the exclusive DUCKERVERSE NFT Collection, acquiring unique digital artworks.
