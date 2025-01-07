Dubbz 価格(DUBBZ)
Dubbz（DUBBZ）の本日のライブ価格は 0.207163 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。DUBBZ から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Dubbz 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 616.12 USD
です- Dubbz 1日内の価格変動率は +2.40%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで DUBBZ から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DUBBZ 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Dubbz から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00486282 です。
過去30日間における Dubbz から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0932518970 です。
過去60日間における Dubbz から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0382491883 です。
過去90日間における Dubbz から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0150312986644683 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00486282
|+2.40%
|30日
|$ -0.0932518970
|-45.01%
|60日
|$ -0.0382491883
|-18.46%
|90日
|$ -0.0150312986644683
|-6.76%
Dubbz の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.67%
+2.40%
+14.65%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Dubbz is the merging of traditional and web3 gaming... a bridge and accelerator to blockchain-based gaming. Dubbz brings blockchain-based wagering to AAA titles such as Call of Duty, FIFA, Fortnite, and more. 24/7 available referees and player recordings ensure that cheating has no place on the Dubbz platform. The Dubbz web3 gaming marketplace will merge traditional AAA titles and blockchain-based games into the same platform and give blockchain games the closer to even playing field it needs to help drive adoption. Traditional gamers without exposure to Web3.0 and cryptocurrency will feel comfortable using Dubbz, there is no overwhelming interface or force feeding of web3.0 to alienate traditional gamers. Dubbz will provide a platform for game developers to list their blockchain-based games free of charge on our marketplace. The Dubbz team will work with game developers to integrate our dAPP into their game and provide monetization and exposure to their product. Players will be able to use their existing Dubbz balance in-game, eliminating the need for a player to have a separate token for each title. Sustainability is the essence of Dubbz and monetization methods will be rooted in player vs. player wagering... no token dilution or the need to constantly bring a fresh influx of players to keep the earnings valuable. The message from Dubbz to web3 game developers is simple.... “Build a good game... and Dubbz will take care of the rest.
