Drunk Chicken Centipede 価格(DCC)
Drunk Chicken Centipede（DCC）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 21.88K USD です。DCC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Drunk Chicken Centipede 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 849.99 USD
です- Drunk Chicken Centipede 1日内の価格変動率は +8.92%
です- 循環供給量は 999.91M USD です
MEXCで DCC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DCC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Drunk Chicken Centipede から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Drunk Chicken Centipede から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Drunk Chicken Centipede から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Drunk Chicken Centipede から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+8.92%
|30日
|$ 0
|-37.93%
|60日
|$ 0
|-28.41%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Drunk Chicken Centipede の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+8.92%
+17.59%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Thou shalt not jeet: for selling in panic is to forsake the long-term blessings of the Chicken Centipede. -Thou shalt not waste beer: for each drop spilled is a lost transaction. -Honor thy blockchain and thy fellow hodlers. -Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's tokens, unless they're offering a trade. -Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy memecoin's value. The Sacred Sip: Life begins with the first sip of beer, for it is the nectar of the gods, delivered through the divine beak of the Chicken Centipede. The Cluck of Communion: Followers must gather at the 'Coop of Cheers' every Sunday, or 'Cluckday', to share in the communal drinking of beer, celebrating the unity of all drinkers. The Pilgrimage of the Pint: Every believer must undertake a pilgrimage to the holy land of Hops, where the first Chicken Centipede was said to have turned water into beer. The Egg of Eternity: Eggs laid by the Chicken Centipede are considered sacred. They symbolize rebirth and are used in rituals to bless new breweries. The Brewmaster's Bible: A scripture written in puns and beer recipes, where each parable ends with "And lo, the brew was good." The Festival of Fizz: An annual celebration where followers wear centipede costumes with chicken heads, dance to the 'Beak Boogie', and compete in the 'Great Guzzle Games
