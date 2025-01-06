Drunk Chicken Centipede ロゴ

Drunk Chicken Centipede（DCC）の今日の価格

Drunk Chicken Centipede（DCC）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 21.88K USD です。DCC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Drunk Chicken Centipede 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 849.99 USD
です- Drunk Chicken Centipede 1日内の価格変動率は +8.92%
です- 循環供給量は 999.91M USD です

Drunk Chicken Centipede（DCC）価格パフォーマンス USD

本日の Drunk Chicken Centipede から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Drunk Chicken Centipede から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Drunk Chicken Centipede から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Drunk Chicken Centipede から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。

期間変動率 (USD)変動率 (%)
今日$ 0+8.92%
30日$ 0-37.93%
60日$ 0-28.41%
90日$ 0--

Drunk Chicken Centipede（DCC）価格分析

Drunk Chicken Centipede の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00143486
$ 0.00143486$ 0.00143486

--

+8.92%

+17.59%

Drunk Chicken Centipede（DCC）市場情報

市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：

$ 21.88K
$ 21.88K$ 21.88K

$ 849.99
$ 849.99$ 849.99

999.91M
999.91M 999.91M

Drunk Chicken Centipede ( DCC ) とは何か

Thou shalt not jeet: for selling in panic is to forsake the long-term blessings of ​the Chicken Centipede. -Thou shalt not waste beer: for each drop spilled is a lost transaction. -Honor thy blockchain and thy fellow hodlers. -Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's tokens, unless they're offering a trade. -Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy memecoin's value. The Sacred Sip: Life begins with the first sip of beer, for it is the nectar of the gods, delivered through the divine ​beak of the Chicken Centipede. The Cluck of Communion: Followers must gather at the 'Coop of Cheers' every Sunday, or 'Cluckday', to share ​in the communal drinking of beer, celebrating the unity of all drinkers. The Pilgrimage of the Pint: Every believer must undertake a pilgrimage to the holy land of Hops, where the first ​Chicken Centipede was said to have turned water into beer. The Egg of Eternity: Eggs laid by the Chicken Centipede are considered sacred. They symbolize rebirth and are ​used in rituals to bless new breweries. The Brewmaster's Bible: A scripture written in puns and beer recipes, where each parable ends with "And lo, ​the brew was good." The Festival of Fizz: An annual celebration where followers wear centipede costumes with chicken heads, ​dance to the 'Beak Boogie', and compete in the 'Great Guzzle Games

Drunk Chicken Centipede（DCC）素材

免責事項

暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。

