$DRAGO is a revolutionary cryptocurrency dedicated to commemorating the auspicious Year of the $Dragon in 2024. Inspired by the rich symbolism and cultural significance associated with this mythical creature, $DRAGO aims to captivate the global crypto community with its unique features and potential for growth. Total Supply: 10,000,000 $DRAGO
Embracing the spirit of the Dragon, $DRAGO 2024 offers investors and enthusiasts an opportunity to ride the wave of prosperity and good fortune. This cryptocurrency embodies the dragon's attributes of power, strength, and wisdom, fostering a sense of resilience and determination within its community.
Built on Solana network, $DRAGO guarantees rapid transaction speeds with low fees, transparency and immutability, ensuring that each transaction is securely recorded and verified.
Furthermore, $DRAGO is committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community, encouraging collaboration and knowledge-sharing among its members. Regular updates, educational resources, and community-driven initiatives ensure that every participant has the opportunity to engage and contribute to the growth of $DRAGO in 2024.
By combining the allure of the Year of the Dragon with the cutting-edge world of cryptocurrency, $DRAGO presents a unique investment opportunity for those seeking to align themselves with the spirit of prosperity and fortune. Join the $DRAGO community today and embrace the power of the Dragon in the world of cryptocurrency.
Lp is burnt, in january we’ll list on MEXC + BITMART
Drago (DRAGO) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Drago (DRAGO) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Drago (DRAGO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DRAGO トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
DRAGO トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
DRAGO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DRAGO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
DRAGO 価格予測
DRAGO の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の DRAGO 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
