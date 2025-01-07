Dominium 価格(DOM)
Dominium（DOM）の本日のライブ価格は 0.317219 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。DOM から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Dominium 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 7.71 USD
です- Dominium 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで DOM から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DOM 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Dominium から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Dominium から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0253916045 です。
過去60日間における Dominium から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0645480076 です。
過去90日間における Dominium から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0253916045
|-8.00%
|60日
|$ -0.0645480076
|-20.34%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Dominium の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
+0.36%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
"Dominium is the first cryptocurrency backed by real world assets. Commercial units, Airbnbs, gold, miners, companies and more make up the Dominium basket of assets. The last century has shown that while currencies may evolve and change, real ownership is always king. He who owns the land, real estate, and commodities holds the real power. Over the coming decades, Dominium will continue to amass a treasury that not only is resistent to inflation and currency changes, but a treasury which also generates revenue. This revenue will pay out for decades. Over the first 24 months the DOM token will become deflationary, and all of the revenue generated for years to come will be used to buy and burn the DOM token. Citizens who participate in the Dominium staking ""School of Thought"" will have access to the passive income of real assets. Passive income that will provably pay out for decades. The DOM token can be used to purchase Dominium NFTs at a discount. These NFT allow access to Dominium properties and even housing and estate development opportunities. For example, those who hold the Marcus Aurelius NFTs will have penthouse access to our apartment buildings. The DOM token represents absolute ownership and a new wave of off-chain/on-chain integrations for a better IRL world."
