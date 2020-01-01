DogPad Finance (DOGPAD) トケノミクス
DogPad Finance (DOGPAD) 情報
The main utility and $DOGPAD “burner” is the LaunchPad, where Shibarium projects can launch their ICOs. But this isn’t all, as DogPad will have a whole ecosystem of utilities for the creation of new tokens on Shibarium:
Launchpad: Create ICOs for projects Contract Creation: Deploy contracts without code knowledge Telegram Bot Deployer: Deploy contracts without code knowledge through our telegram bot Farming Pools: Create farming pools for your token, where holders can add liquidity and generate income from holding liquidity tokens Bridge: A simple and known bridge where you can bridge your $BONE from the Ethereum chain to the Shibarium chain, paying a low 0.5% fee which is stored in $DOGPAD’s treasury Locker: One of the fastest utilities to build, and with the correct exposure, one of the most profitables. Team’s will pay $BONE fees to lock their Liquidity tokens or just to create Vestings. Based on the amount of tokens on a new chain, having such utility pre-launch will make us shine from the rest of projects These utilities will generates us an income, which 70% will be used to buy & burn $DOGPAD monthly
DogPad Finance (DOGPAD) トケノミクス & 価格分析
DogPad Finance (DOGPAD) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
DogPad Finance (DOGPAD) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
DogPad Finance (DOGPAD) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DOGPAD トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
DOGPAD トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
DOGPAD のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DOGPAD トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
DOGPAD 価格予測
DOGPAD の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の DOGPAD 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。