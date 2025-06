Doggensnout (DOGGS) 情報

Matt Furie, famous for creating the iconic Pepe the Frog, has watched his character become a staple in various internet communities. But Furie's genius doesn't stop at Pepe. Enter the Doggensnout Skeptic, the ultimate Pepe killer. In the cutthroat world of digital and meme culture, where Pepe tokens have gained traction, the Doggensnout Skeptic is here to disrupt the scene.