DogeLumens (DXLM) トケノミクス

DogeLumens (DXLM) トケノミクス

DogeLumens (DXLM) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
USD

DogeLumens (DXLM) 情報

Doge Lumens is a utility token built using the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), a faster, cheaper, and completely decentralized network. $DXLM provides a frictionless way to move value across borders, helping bank the unbanked and support peer to peer solutions throughout the metaverse and beyond.

Our mission - To empower the crypto community with a simpler, quicker and less expensive alternative to more and store digital value. We put our holders at the center of our ecosystem. $DXLM can be used in real life for transactions as well as in the metaverse.

Doge Lumens is a utility solution that helps simplify De-fi, creating a network throughout the metaverse, while still allowing transactions peer to peer at lightning-fast speed. $DXLM is a community focused token with real world utility. The network helps make cross-border transactions faster, cheaper, and more efficient for the masses. We continually listen to our community, innovate on these ideas and create new and exciting ways for Doge Lumens, $DXLM to be the token of choice for today's transfers and tomorrow's digital lives.

Doge Lumens trusted approach to Cryptocurrency is to integrate all community assets into a unified blockchain ecosystem making business truly efficient, transparent and reliable.

The Doge Lumens team has developed a unique distribution model where active participants of the Doge Lumens community can claim a percent of this distribution wallet every day based on your experience point in the DXLM-FI ecosystem. These tokens have been set aside to be claimed by our community until the wallet has been fully shared. A lot more good surprise for the users and members!

公式ウェブサイト：
https://dogelumens.com/

DogeLumens (DXLM) トケノミクス & 価格分析

DogeLumens (DXLM) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
総供給量：
$ 133.70B
$ 133.70B$ 133.70B
循環供給量：
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 17.78M
$ 17.78M$ 17.78M
史上最高値：
$ 0.01001363
$ 0.01001363$ 0.01001363
過去最安値：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
現在の価格：
$ 0.00013296
$ 0.00013296$ 0.00013296

DogeLumens (DXLM) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

DogeLumens (DXLM) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DXLM トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

DXLM トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

DXLM のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DXLM トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

DXLM 価格予測

DXLM の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の DXLM 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？

MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。

現物および先物市場合わせて4,000以上の取引ペアを提供
CEXの中で最速のトークン上場
業界トップの流動性No.1
最安値の手数料と24時間365日のカスタマーサービス
ユーザー資金に対する100%以上のトークン準備金の透明性を確保
超低い参入障壁：わずか1 USDTで暗号資産を購入可能
mc_how_why_title
わずか 1 USDT で暗号資産を購入可能：暗号資産を手軽に始めよう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。