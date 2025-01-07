DogeLumens 価格(DXLM)
DogeLumens（DXLM）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。DXLM から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な DogeLumens 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 7.60K USD
です- DogeLumens 1日内の価格変動率は -5.78%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで DXLM から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DXLM 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の DogeLumens から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における DogeLumens から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における DogeLumens から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における DogeLumens から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-5.78%
|30日
|$ 0
|-7.21%
|60日
|$ 0
|+102.29%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
DogeLumens の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.17%
-5.78%
+17.76%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Doge Lumens is a utility token built using the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), a faster, cheaper, and completely decentralized network. $DXLM provides a frictionless way to move value across borders, helping bank the unbanked and support peer to peer solutions throughout the metaverse and beyond. Our mission - To empower the crypto community with a simpler, quicker and less expensive alternative to more and store digital value. We put our holders at the center of our ecosystem. $DXLM can be used in real life for transactions as well as in the metaverse. Doge Lumens is a utility solution that helps simplify De-fi, creating a network throughout the metaverse, while still allowing transactions peer to peer at lightning-fast speed. $DXLM is a community focused token with real world utility. The network helps make cross-border transactions faster, cheaper, and more efficient for the masses. We continually listen to our community, innovate on these ideas and create new and exciting ways for Doge Lumens, $DXLM to be the token of choice for today's transfers and tomorrow's digital lives. Doge Lumens trusted approach to Cryptocurrency is to integrate all community assets into a unified blockchain ecosystem making business truly efficient, transparent and reliable. The Doge Lumens team has developed a unique distribution model where active participants of the Doge Lumens community can claim a percent of this distribution wallet every day based on your experience point in the DXLM-FI ecosystem. These tokens have been set aside to be claimed by our community until the wallet has been fully shared. A lot more good surprise for the users and members!
