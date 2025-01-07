Doge Protocol 価格(DOGEP)
Doge Protocol（DOGEP）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。DOGEP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Doge Protocol 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 195.87 USD
です- Doge Protocol 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで DOGEP から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DOGEP 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Doge Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Doge Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Doge Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Doge Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|+14.31%
|60日
|$ 0
|+87.34%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Doge Protocol の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-28.57%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What Is Doge Protocol? Doge Protocol is an upcoming platform consisting of decentralized networks, smart contracts and apps. The primary component of this platform will be a quantum-resistant blockchain that supports smart contracts, satellite chains & tokens. In order to secure Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin from quantum computer threats (Y2Q problem), Doge Protocol will multi-fork these blockchains along with the DogeP tokens, to create one large quantum resistant blockchain. Doge Protocol is a community driven initiative. What is the vision of Doge Protocol? Please check the Vision Paper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Vision-Paper-1.pdf for details on the aspirations & vision of Doge Protocol. * Protect Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin from Quantum Computer threats (Y2Q problem). * Create a platform for decentralized apps that provides a solution for real world problems. * Ability to add satellite chains that provide solutions for specific use-cases such as streaming. * Community driven development. What is the technology behind the Doge Protocol Platform? Since its inception in 2021, the Doge Protocol community has released several whitepapers detailing the technology behind Doge Protocol. More whitepapers will be published as the platform keeps evolving. * Quantum Resistance Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Quantum-Resistance-Whitepaper.pdf * Consensus Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Quantum-Resistance-Whitepaper.pdf * Data Availability Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Data-Availability-Whitepaper.pdf * Blockchain Allocation Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Allocation-Whitepaper.pdf What are the achievements of Doge Protocol? Since its inception in 2021, Doge Protocol community has delivered the following items: * 3 Testnets have been released so far, the latest being T2.
