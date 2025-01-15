Dog With Purpose 価格(DOPU)
Dog With Purpose（DOPU）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00245925 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。DOPU から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Dog With Purpose 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 636.53K USD
です- Dog With Purpose 1日内の価格変動率は +13.21%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで DOPU から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DOPU 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Dog With Purpose から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00028699 です。
過去30日間における Dog With Purpose から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0003645520 です。
過去60日間における Dog With Purpose から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0010429344 です。
過去90日間における Dog With Purpose から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00125845652512932 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00028699
|+13.21%
|30日
|$ +0.0003645520
|+14.82%
|60日
|$ +0.0010429344
|+42.41%
|90日
|$ +0.00125845652512932
|+104.80%
Dog With Purpose の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+1.27%
+13.21%
+16.14%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
DOPU, the 'Dog with a Purpose,' your friendly guide in the world of blockchain and peer-to-peer payments. The DOPU token is designed to spread the word about the freedom and potential of digital wallets and decentralized finance. It’s more than just a token; it’s a movement towards financial liber By purchasing DOPU tokens, you’re not just investing; you’re actively participating in a decentralized financial system. We encourage our community to use DOPU tokens as liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and engage with the broader DeFi ecosystem. This helps you gain freedom from centralized financial systems and those who control them. Additionally, we advise the DOPU community and token holders to engage with centralized exchanges to list DOPU tokens and add liquidity on both sides of the market. This strategy will help drive broader adoption and increase the user base, enhancing the accessibility and visibility of DOPU tokens in the financial ecosystem. Every trade or transfer of DOPU on a DEX or wallet burns 0.01% of the DOPU involved, directly reducing the total supply instead of paying fees to centralized exchanges or incurring expensive mining fees (unlike Bitcoin). This mechanism continuously decreases the number of DOPU tokens available, potentially increasing the value of the remaining tokens. List DOPU on your favorite DEX and watch the magic happen as each transaction not only saves you fees but also enhances token scarcity, making your DOPU token more valuable over time.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 DOPU を AUD に
A$0.0039593925
|1 DOPU を GBP に
￡0.0019919925
|1 DOPU を EUR に
€0.0023854725
|1 DOPU を USD に
$0.00245925
|1 DOPU を MYR に
RM0.011066625
|1 DOPU を TRY に
₺0.0873279675
|1 DOPU を JPY に
¥0.3877499475
|1 DOPU を RUB に
₽0.2508189075
|1 DOPU を INR に
₹0.212725125
|1 DOPU を IDR に
Rp40.31556732
|1 DOPU を PHP に
₱0.14430879
|1 DOPU を EGP に
￡E.0.1240691625
|1 DOPU を BRL に
R$0.0148784625
|1 DOPU を CAD に
C$0.0035167275
|1 DOPU を BDT に
৳0.29747088
|1 DOPU を NGN に
₦3.8246256
|1 DOPU を UAH に
₴0.10348524
|1 DOPU を VES に
Bs0.13034025
|1 DOPU を PKR に
Rs0.685196235
|1 DOPU を KZT に
₸1.298434815
|1 DOPU を THB に
฿0.0855081225
|1 DOPU を TWD に
NT$0.0812782125
|1 DOPU を CHF に
Fr0.0022379175
|1 DOPU を HKD に
HK$0.019132965
|1 DOPU を MAD に
.د.م0.0246170925