Dog Wif Nunchucks 価格(NINJA)
Dog Wif Nunchucks（NINJA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00705923 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 7.07M USD です。NINJA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Dog Wif Nunchucks 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 72.36K USD
です- Dog Wif Nunchucks 1日内の価格変動率は +26.83%
です- 循環供給量は 1.00B USD です
MEXCで NINJA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NINJA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Dog Wif Nunchucks から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00149335 です。
過去30日間における Dog Wif Nunchucks から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0043517533 です。
過去60日間における Dog Wif Nunchucks から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0107974170 です。
過去90日間における Dog Wif Nunchucks から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0034913992998309877 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00149335
|+26.83%
|30日
|$ -0.0043517533
|-61.64%
|60日
|$ +0.0107974170
|+152.95%
|90日
|$ +0.0034913992998309877
|+97.86%
Dog Wif Nunchucks の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+2.03%
+26.83%
-27.82%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Introducing $NINJA, the first meme coin on Injective Protocol that brings a touch of humor and playfulness to the world of decentralized finance. Unveiling a unique twist, $NINJA stands out from the crowd with its mascot—a dog armed with nunchucks, capturing the essence of lightheartedness and unpredictability. In the realm of cryptocurrency, where projects often come with complex structures and serious ambitions, $NINJA breaks the mold. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 NINJA tokens, this meme coin embraces simplicity and a carefree attitude. However, it's not just the tokenomics that set $NINJA apart; it's the absence of several traditional features that makes it truly distinctive. Zero taxes, zero team allocation, zero presale, and zero BS—$NINJA takes a bold stance against the norm. Unlike other projects that may burden users with various fees and allocations, $NINJA is designed to be a straightforward and transparent token. The decision to exclude team allocations and presales ensures that the distribution of NINJA tokens is fair and decentralized from the start. What sets $NINJA apart even further is its lack of a formal team and a planned roadmap. While conventional crypto projects often emphasize the importance of a dedicated team and a clear roadmap to achieve success, $NINJA embraces a more spontaneous and carefree approach. The absence of a roadmap doesn't mean that $NINJA lacks direction; rather, it signifies a commitment to adaptability and unpredictability—traits embodied by the dog wielding nunchucks.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 NINJA を AUD に
A$0.011294768
|1 NINJA を GBP に
￡0.0055767917
|1 NINJA を EUR に
€0.0067768608
|1 NINJA を USD に
$0.00705923
|1 NINJA を MYR に
RM0.0316959427
|1 NINJA を TRY に
₺0.2488378575
|1 NINJA を JPY に
¥1.1106286559
|1 NINJA を RUB に
₽0.7145352606
|1 NINJA を INR に
₹0.6008816576
|1 NINJA を IDR に
Rp113.8585324469
|1 NINJA を PHP に
₱0.4133885088
|1 NINJA を EGP に
￡E.0.3605148761
|1 NINJA を BRL に
R$0.0436966337
|1 NINJA を CAD に
C$0.0100946989
|1 NINJA を BDT に
৳0.8445662772
|1 NINJA を NGN に
₦10.9275468554
|1 NINJA を UAH に
₴0.2970523984
|1 NINJA を VES に
Bs0.36002073
|1 NINJA を PKR に
Rs1.9691016162
|1 NINJA を KZT に
₸3.6862593137
|1 NINJA を THB に
฿0.2420609967
|1 NINJA を TWD に
NT$0.2306956364
|1 NINJA を CHF に
Fr0.0062827147
|1 NINJA を HKD に
HK$0.0548502171
|1 NINJA を MAD に
.د.م0.0710864461