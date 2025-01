DiVinciPay ( DVNCI ) とは何か

DiVinciPay is a non-custodial plugin designed specifically for WIX & Wordpress websites. Why do we spell DiVinciPay with a "Di" instead of "Da"? "Di" stands for "Dependency Injection", which is a programming technique used for the reusability of code to achieve speed, stability and security. DiVinciPay is a powerful tool that pairs with traditional payment systems, integrating seamlessly within WIX & Wordpress websites. DiVinciPay instantly upgrades a Web2 website to a high-powered, Web3 application. By simply adding the DiVinciPay plugin to a WIX or Wordpress website, customers will have immediate access to thousands of ERC-20 and BEP-20 tokens to use as payment at checkout.

