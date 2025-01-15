DIVA Protocol 価格(DIVA)
DIVA Protocol（DIVA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00413548 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。DIVA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な DIVA Protocol 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 19.44 USD
です- DIVA Protocol 1日内の価格変動率は +1.36%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで DIVA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DIVA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の DIVA Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における DIVA Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0008799883 です。
過去60日間における DIVA Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000850238 です。
過去90日間における DIVA Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.36%
|30日
|$ -0.0008799883
|-21.27%
|60日
|$ -0.0000850238
|-2.05%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
DIVA Protocol の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+1.36%
-10.40%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? DIVA Protocol is a highly versatile smart contract-based system for creating and managing derivative financial contracts peer-to-peer. What makes your project unique? DIVA Protocol distinguishes itself from peers like Augur, Polymarket, and Opyn in several key ways: - High customization: DIVA Protocol offers unmatched customization, allowing users to select virtually any metric as the underlying and choose from a wide range of payoff profiles. - Compliance layer: DIVA Protocol is one of the first DeFi protocols that implements a compliance feature to enable traditional financial institutions to use DIVA Protocol while complying with existing KYC and AML regulations. - Gas optimized: DIVA Protocol implements an efficient off-chain matching mechanism with an on-chain settlement process leveraging the EIP712 signature standard, thereby optimizing gas usage by creating the derivative contract on-chain only when a counterparty is found. - Composable: DIVA Protocol harnesses the true power of decentralized finance by prioritizing composability. Developers can seamlessly combine DIVA Protocol with any oracle and trading infrastructure when building end-user applications. History of your project. The project was founded end of 2020 by two individuals that combine 15+ years of expertise in traditional finance, including derivatives trading and portfolio & risk management, and 6+ years of experience in smart contract development. DIVA Protocol was released on mainnet on 4/5th June 2023. What’s next for your project? - Grow developer community - Grow use cases & applications What can your token be used for? The DIVA Token is DIVA Protocol's governance token and empowers its holders to influence the direction of the protocol by delegating the management of the treasury funds and (limited) protocol governance rights to candidates of their choosing. For more infos, see: https://www.divaprotocol.io/posts/diva-tokenomics
