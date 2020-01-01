Ditto Staked Aptos (STAPT) トケノミクス
Ditto Staked Aptos (STAPT) 情報
Ditto is the premier liquid staking protocol on Aptos. We aim to create the safest and most robust liquid staking derivative for Aptos that is richly integrated and positioned as the base token on Aptos DeFi.
Holding Ditto staked Aptos is like holding Aptos but better — users will be able to use their stAPT across the Aptos DeFi ecosystem while earning yield and securing the network.
Users will be able to stake Aptos (APT) with us to receive stAPT — Ditto staked Aptos.
With that stAPT, users will then be able to participate in the Aptos DeFi ecosystem, all the while earning yield and securing the network with zero overhead.
We intend to make stAPT a key primitive on Aptos, by creating an ecosystem around liquid staking and forming rich integrations we can move towards a world where stAPT is a predominant token not only for yield but for utility too.
Users will be easily able to move between stAPT and APT with minimal friction through both swaps on dexes and via staking / unstaking.
With all this in place, we believe that holding stAPT will be strictly better than holding APT in the majority of cases for both users and the network.
Ditto Staked Aptos (STAPT) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Ditto Staked Aptos (STAPT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Ditto Staked Aptos (STAPT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Ditto Staked Aptos (STAPT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される STAPT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
STAPT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
STAPT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、STAPT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
