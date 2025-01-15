Ditto Staked Aptos 価格(STAPT)
Ditto Staked Aptos（STAPT）の本日のライブ価格は 9.92 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。STAPT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Ditto Staked Aptos 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.71K USD
です- Ditto Staked Aptos 1日内の価格変動率は +5.16%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで STAPT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な STAPT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Ditto Staked Aptos から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.486594 です。
過去30日間における Ditto Staked Aptos から USD への価格変動率は $ -3.3849688640 です。
過去60日間における Ditto Staked Aptos から USD への価格変動率は $ -2.7449245120 です。
過去90日間における Ditto Staked Aptos から USD への価格変動率は $ -1.205046155596253 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.486594
|+5.16%
|30日
|$ -3.3849688640
|-34.12%
|60日
|$ -2.7449245120
|-27.67%
|90日
|$ -1.205046155596253
|-10.83%
Ditto Staked Aptos の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.05%
+5.16%
-9.15%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Ditto is the premier liquid staking protocol on Aptos. We aim to create the safest and most robust liquid staking derivative for Aptos that is richly integrated and positioned as the base token on Aptos DeFi. Holding Ditto staked Aptos is like holding Aptos but better — users will be able to use their stAPT across the Aptos DeFi ecosystem while earning yield and securing the network. Users will be able to stake Aptos (APT) with us to receive stAPT — Ditto staked Aptos. With that stAPT, users will then be able to participate in the Aptos DeFi ecosystem, all the while earning yield and securing the network with zero overhead. We intend to make stAPT a key primitive on Aptos, by creating an ecosystem around liquid staking and forming rich integrations we can move towards a world where stAPT is a predominant token not only for yield but for utility too. Users will be easily able to move between stAPT and APT with minimal friction through both swaps on dexes and via staking / unstaking. With all this in place, we believe that holding stAPT will be strictly better than holding APT in the majority of cases for both users and the network.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 STAPT を AUD に
A$15.9712
|1 STAPT を GBP に
￡8.0352
|1 STAPT を EUR に
€9.6224
|1 STAPT を USD に
$9.92
|1 STAPT を MYR に
RM44.64
|1 STAPT を TRY に
₺352.2592
|1 STAPT を JPY に
¥1,564.0864
|1 STAPT を RUB に
₽1,011.7408
|1 STAPT を INR に
₹858.08
|1 STAPT を IDR に
Rp162,622.9248
|1 STAPT を PHP に
₱582.1056
|1 STAPT を EGP に
￡E.500.464
|1 STAPT を BRL に
R$60.016
|1 STAPT を CAD に
C$14.1856
|1 STAPT を BDT に
৳1,199.9232
|1 STAPT を NGN に
₦15,427.584
|1 STAPT を UAH に
₴417.4336
|1 STAPT を VES に
Bs525.76
|1 STAPT を PKR に
Rs2,763.9104
|1 STAPT を KZT に
₸5,237.5616
|1 STAPT を THB に
฿344.9184
|1 STAPT を TWD に
NT$327.856
|1 STAPT を CHF に
Fr9.0272
|1 STAPT を HKD に
HK$77.1776
|1 STAPT を MAD に
.د.م99.2992