Ditto Staked Aptos ( STAPT ) とは何か

Ditto is the premier liquid staking protocol on Aptos. We aim to create the safest and most robust liquid staking derivative for Aptos that is richly integrated and positioned as the base token on Aptos DeFi. Holding Ditto staked Aptos is like holding Aptos but better — users will be able to use their stAPT across the Aptos DeFi ecosystem while earning yield and securing the network. Users will be able to stake Aptos (APT) with us to receive stAPT — Ditto staked Aptos. With that stAPT, users will then be able to participate in the Aptos DeFi ecosystem, all the while earning yield and securing the network with zero overhead. We intend to make stAPT a key primitive on Aptos, by creating an ecosystem around liquid staking and forming rich integrations we can move towards a world where stAPT is a predominant token not only for yield but for utility too. Users will be easily able to move between stAPT and APT with minimal friction through both swaps on dexes and via staking / unstaking. With all this in place, we believe that holding stAPT will be strictly better than holding APT in the majority of cases for both users and the network.

Ditto Staked Aptos（STAPT）素材 公式ウェブサイト