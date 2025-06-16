DIGIVERSE 価格(DIGI)
DIGIVERSE（DIGI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01103144 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。DIGI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な DIGIVERSE 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 21.54 USD
です- DIGIVERSE 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで DIGI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DIGI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の DIGIVERSE から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における DIGIVERSE から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0040908771 です。
過去60日間における DIGIVERSE から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0031469068 です。
過去90日間における DIGIVERSE から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.010482732541407247 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0040908771
|-37.08%
|60日
|$ -0.0031469068
|-28.52%
|90日
|$ -0.010482732541407247
|-48.72%
DIGIVERSE の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Digiverse is the world's first and only digital metaverse that creates the perception of virtual reality. It is the single most successful and patented example of instantiating Metaverse environments. Digiverse is an innovative blockchain project that merges virtual and real world, implementing it into the physical world securely and expeditiously. It is not just a concept; it's a reality, occupying 5000 square meters in the Land of Legends and commended by world-renowned figures after their visits. At its core, Digiverse is composed of several main components, including a Metaverse, Digital Identity, Crypto Exchange (Centralised), and DigiTravel. It complements these main components with supporting features such as an NFT Marketplace, Digital NFT Auctions, a Project Incubator, Launchpad, Staking capabilities and a Decentralized Crypto Exchange (DEX). Digiverse's Metaverse is a platform that provides immersive experiences to people through diverse regions, each with unique stories and scenarios. It allows individuals to engage with digital art using all of their senses. Its Digital Identity offers a secure and trustworthy system for digital interactions. The in-built Crypto Exchange provides a venue for swift and safe digital asset trading. DigiTravel integrates traveling experiences within the Metaverse, creating a new realm of tourism. In addition to these, Digiverse develops software products with cutting-edge technologies such as AR, VR, hologram technology, and crypto asset exchange platforms, maintaining company's values like continuous innovation, excellence, and ethical business practices. In short, Digiverse aims to advance the blockchain technology by integrating real-world and virtual phenomena, driven by a commitment to technological innovation, customer satisfaction, and enduring business relationships.
