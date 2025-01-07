Digital Standard ( DSB ) とは何か

Digital Standard (DSBC) A Comprehensive Digital Financial Ecosystem DSBC offers a diverse suite of tools to help you manage and grow your crypto and fiat assets, all within a secure, cross-chain DeFi environment. Trading: • Flexibility: Trade cryptocurrencies, CFDs, derivatives, futures, and stocks for maximum portfolio customization. • Vast Selection: Access over 120 cryptocurrencies and 20 fiat currencies. Digital Wallet: • Convenience: Monitor crypto and fiat balances in real-time on your mobile device. • Seamless Transfers: Move funds quickly and easily with "Venmo for crypto" functionality. • Contactless Payments: Pay vendors with your mobile device using NFC/MST technology. Banking: • Comprehensive Services: Debit/credit cards, savings, staking, and a range of consumer and business lending. Remittances: • Send funds worldwide using the DSB token for near-instant conversion to the desired fiat currency upon arrival. • Speed and Efficiency: Transactions settle within seconds, offering significant advantages over traditional methods. Rewards: • Earn as You Transact: Benefit from reward incentive programs tied to your activity within the DSBC ecosystem. The DSB Token: • Token Symbol: DSB • Token Type: Utility Token • Powers the decentralized DSBC protocol for seamless crypto-fiat conversions and low-cost global transfers.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！

Digital Standard（DSB）素材 ホワイトペーパー 公式ウェブサイト