Diamond castle (DMCK) 情報

The DMCK project increases De-fi's asset value by converging the blockchain and the foreign exchange (Fx) market and issuing NFTs in conjunction with physical goods. It is a service that guarantees membership rights through NFTs, strengthens authenticity and preservation, and solves the challenges of the secondary market. NFTs are issued for each product to emphasise the authenticity of the product or digital content, information storage of physical assets, and transparency of distribution channels.