Welcome to DGI (Decentralized Gaming Income Token), a pioneering project in the gaming guild space. Our focus is giving the rewards back to the token holders. Our Guild DGG owns and operates millions of dollars in gaming assets, including a significant stake in the Big Time Game. By staking DGI tokens, our holders can earn passive income monthly from the revenues generated by our gaming guild DGG's portfolio. With Web3 gaming leading the next Bull Run, we proudly own and manage 100% of our game assets in some of the most successful and widely adopted games, offering our community a unique opportunity to earn passive income by being a DGI token holder.
The $DGI Token
The DGI Token serves as the cornerstone of our ecosystem, providing our community with passive income opportunities through holding, supporting, and staking DGI. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, 80% are allocated to liquidity, 10% to centralized exchange (CEX) listings, and 10% to future community incentives and airdrops. These tokens are securely stored in a multisig wallet, ensuring transparency and community oversight.
DGI Game (DGI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
DGI Game (DGI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
DGI Game (DGI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DGI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
DGI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
DGI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DGI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
